Powerhouse Hobbs is ready to keep the Book of Hobbs going, and he hopes to add a major accolade to his resume.

The former TNT Champion was featured in a backstage promo alongside QT Marshall on this evening’s AEW Collision premiere. Hobbs kept it simple…he is entering the Owen Hart Memorial tournament and promises to win the whole thing.

The Face of TNT #PowerhouseHobbs just entered himself into the Owen Hart Tournament! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/pYp3tQgR81 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023

This is the second year AEW has run the Owen Hart tournament, with most of this year’s matches set to take place in Hart’s home country of Canada. Britt Baker and Adam Cole were the winners of the first-ever Owen Hart memorial.

