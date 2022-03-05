AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to hype this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, where the Team Taz member will compete in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match to determine the next challenger for the TNT championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

that was a big moment when Mox introduced me, I was ready to go then too.”

What lessons he’s learned from being in Team Taz:

“Patience. Patience in the ring. Stalking, being true to myself and doing what I feel. Doing stuff that feels natural and put my size over. I am a big dude and I like stalking people. Taz has taught me that whatever you do in the ring, make people in the arena and at home feel it. I see people cringe when I hit people and I know they are at home too.”

Who he wants to work with in AEW:

“I want to work Eddie Kingston and I want to work Jon Moxley. I am putting this out there now I want to work Mark Henry. Also The Young Bucks, FTR… I want to work with people who have my style and people don’t, just things that mesh so well.”

Full interview is below.