Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jon Moxley will take place on January 15, 2025 with the AEW World Championship on-the-line.

Hobbs won the high stakes Casino Gauntlet on the January 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, pinning Kyle O’Reilly after hitting a big spinebuster.

With the victory, Hobbs will move on to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage next Wednesday night.

Following his title-shot-earning win on the 1/8 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX primetime program, Hobbs spoke with Renee Paquette in the ring for an interview. Hobbs mentioned that Mox is the one who brought him to AEW, but vowed to beat him, take his title and “make him my b*tch” next Wednesday night.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.