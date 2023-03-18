Powerhouse Hobbs is still your TNT Champion.

The big man defeated Rey Fenix at this evening’s AEW Rampage in Winnipeg, which was his first defense since winning the title from Wardlow ten days ago. The Lucha Bro gave Hobbs an incredible fight, but in the end, fell victim to a massive spinebuster and Burning Hammer combination.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Incredible feat of strength by Challenger @ReyFenixMx! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/6vNlx9WygX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2023

What a counter by #Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs: he is STILL the TNT Champion after his first successful defense! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/DgkPvAcghk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2023

