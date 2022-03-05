AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to hype this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, where the Team Taz member will compete in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match to determine the next challenger for the TNT championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

that was a big moment when Mox introduced me, I was ready to go then too.”

His favorite big man growing up:

“For me personally, I loved the way Yokozuna worked. I loved how Mark Henry worked, just those guys. I was even impressed with Big Daddy V, when he threw that back kick! Those big guys, it took so much for the little guys to get them down, and they could just hit them with one move, like look at Vader, I love Vader man.”

On his time doing some enhancement work in WWE:

“I did at one time. I got to the point where they bring you in to do a half and stuff and I’m like OK cool. Then there are people on the roster who are like ‘Hey, when are they going to give you a shot?’ So you know, guys alone telling me that stuff and that I have talent.”

On finding out he would be wrestling CM Punk:

“That was crazy. I remember if you asked me a few years ago if you asked me, I would have said no. But the fact that i am wrestling him in front of 20,000 people in Arthur Ashe Stadium on cable TV, I just have been dreaming. He knew how special that night was for me, it was a little over a month since my mother had passed away. So he knew what my mindset was and how I wanted the match to come across. I can’t thank him enough and I tell him thank you all the time so that was just special.”

