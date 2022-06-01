Powerhouse Hobbs recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider and was asked about his match with new AEW Champion CM Punk. The Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage on September 24, 2021 saw Punk defeat Hobbs. The match was taped at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, and was just Punk’s second match with AEW.

Hobbs was asked about his memories of that significant match and moment, and what it meant to him as a younger talent.

“I looked at it as a test. There are a lot of other talents that could have had that opportunity but I remember Punk going online on social media and mentioning my name as 1 of 5 guys that he’s been watching, that meant the world to me,” Hobbs recalled. “And being his second match in the company, in 8 years I believe it was, it meant a lot and I felt I had to showcase what I could do. A lot of eyes were on me, a lot of eyes were on Punk and I believe that we delivered that night. I don’t think anyone left disappointed. I remember walking back to the locker room, walking past the fans and getting pats on the back, and later on hearing comments from Punk that he was proud of that match, so it meant the world. I’ve been on record before saying what that match meant, being my mom passed away a month prior to that match, so he knew that and he knew we had to go knock it out the park, and that’s what we did.”

Hobbs continued and recalled how Punk reassured him that his mother was watching.

“Punk reassured me that my mom was there, she was watching the match, let’s put on a match for her, and that’s what we did. I think after that match, a lot of people, if they didn’t know who I was, they did after that night,” Hobbs said.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is footage from Punk vs. Hobbs:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.