AEW made history on Wednesday night.

As noted, the company became the longest running pro wrestling program in the history of Turner Sports, passing WCW Nitro with AEW Dynamite becoming the new record-holder.

To close out the milestone episode of the show, which featured a special “Spring BreakThru” theme this week in Boston, MA., The Opps duo of Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata were scheduled to challenge The Death Riders for the AEW Trios Championships.

The show began with the announcement that before things went live, The Death Riders attacked HOOK. HOOK was reportedly hospitalized as a result, and his father, Taz was not featured on commentary alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone to sell the attack.

When the time came for the main event, The Death Riders trio of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley, the last of whom was filling in for the injured PAC, they learned that they still wouldn’t have a three-on-two man advantage, as Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata were joined by the returning Powerhouse Hobbs.

After the main event of the evening came to an end, it was Samoa Joe who choked out Jon Moxley, after an assist from Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale to combat attempted interference by The Young Bucks and Marina Shafir, to become the new AEW World Trios Champions.

Powerhouse Hobbs is teaming with Samoa Joe and Shibata against the Death Riders with the AEW World Trios Championships on the line in our MAIN EVENT! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@TrueWillieHobbs | @SamoaJoe | @K_Shibata2022 | @JonMoxley | @ClaudioCSRO | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/q5Lhl9CeKE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2025