AEW star Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs from Team Taz recently joined the Wrestling Perspective podcast for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Stevie Ray, better known as Harlem Heat, and the impression they made on him as a young fan. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Tony Khan gave him the “Powerhouse” nickname:

“When I first came into AEW, I did the enhancement work. I was Willpower on the independent scene. Tony came up to me and said, ‘You’re such a powerhouse. We’re going to call you Powerhouse Hobbs.”

How Harlem Heat made the first impression on him as a young fan:

“Harlem Heat made an impression on me. I got how they talked. My grandma was notorious for calling me, if I messed up, a sucka. Then there was Bret, Mark Henry, the Nation of Domination, Stone Cold, so there was a whole fleet of guys who made an impression on me.”

