AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he felt about his 2021 showdown with CM Punk at Grand Slam Rampage, and how he feels about his current workout routine. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his match with CM Punk at the 2021 Grand Slam Rampage:

“It was one of those things where I took it personal, as a challenge. I think a lot of people wanted to see what I could do, and how I would act under pressure. You know, I’m a big baseball fan, and it felt like a grand slam that night.”

On his workout routine and how he feels bad for whoever gets in his way:

“Yesterday I got up at 3 a.m., and had a 5.25 a.m. flight from San Francisco all the way to New York City. That’s right across the country. I was tired and the plane was packed so there wasn’t a lot of room but I got to the hotel, ate, and then I had to get the gym in. I had to get it in, and I felt great afterwards. One off day means that someone else is working a little bit harder than me. I just feel bad for whoever’s gonna get in my way. This is my time to shine, so everybody sit-back and watch… and enjoy.”