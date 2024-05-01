Another update on Powerhouse Hobbs and it’s not a good one.

The AEW star and former TNT Champion went down with a leg injury one week ago during his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship matchup against Jon Moxley. Previous reports revealed that Hobbs’ injury was significant, and that he would be out for some time. Fightful Select now reports that the Hobbs will undergo surgery imminently if he hasn’t already. While there is no current timetable on his return one would assume that he will not grace the AEW screens for many months.

AEW is in Winnipeg, Canada later this evening for its weekly episode of Dynamite, a show that features the return of Kenny Omega, as well as an FTW Championship match between Katsuyori Shibata and Chris Jericho. You can check out the full lineup here.