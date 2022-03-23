AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs took to Twitter this week to show off how he’s improved his physical condition over the past 18 months.

The side-by-side comparison shows how Hobbs has added more definition and size. He wrote, “18mths ago vs NOW”

Besides the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution, Hobbs is currently on a 7-match winning stream. He and FTW Champion Ricky Starks are feuding with Keith Lee, among others.

You can see Hobbs’ full tweet below:

18mths ago vs NOW pic.twitter.com/TrLXRlHmyD — PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) March 23, 2022

