Powerhouse Hobbs is still your AEW TNT Champion.

The champ defeated Silas Young in very quick fashion on this evening’s episode of Dynamite from Milwaukee, where he picked up the win with his signature burning hammer finisher.

Afterward, Wardlow would appear on the screen and destroy Hobbs’ personalized vehicle in the parking lot. Mr. Mayhem would then come to ringside and brawl with Hobbs, but a number of referees and security members pulled them apart. The segment ended with Wardlow powerbombing Aaron Solo through a bunch of tables.

