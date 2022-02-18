Powerhouse Hobbs did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Friday’s AEW Rampage where he will wrestle Dante Martin. Here are the highlights:

Being part of Team Taz:

“Everyone in the group looks to Taz for mentorship. When we’re wrong, he lets us know. When we’re right, he lets us know, too. Team Taz is like a pot of gumbo—we all add these different flavors to the group,” says Hobbs. “We all have one another’s back, and we’re not surprised by Hook’s stardom. I’ve heard people call it Hookamania. But we knew he was going to take off.”

The winner of this Rampage being added to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at next month’s Revolution pay-per-view:

“I’m not taking this opportunity lightly,” says Hobbs. “So every opportunity I get, I’m going to grasp it by the throat and make the best of it. That’s my opportunity, that’s going to be me. So people are going to see Dante Martin in a world of pain on Rampage.”

His goals: