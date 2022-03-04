AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to hype this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, where the Team Taz member will compete in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match to determine the next challenger for the TNT championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

His job before being hired at AEW:

“So I was working at Facebook and Instagram. I was running their facilities department, so I was running about 4 different buildings. Then I got a call saying that we are going to give you a month off with pay, and I’m cool with it. I can take my son Bam Bam to school and look after my other son Julian. I got home about 2:30, then got a call about 3:45 saying that they were going to terminate my contract. I’m like f*ck, but everything happens for a reason. I am glad that I got let go and I am living my dream.”

What made him want to get into pro-wrestling:

“Pro-wrestling was already on by the time that I came along. So my grandparents moved from a small town in Mississippi right down the street from The Cow Palace. They took my dad, aunts and uncles all the time, every other weekend to see Pat Patterson, Peter Maivia, all those guys. By the time I was born, wrestling was on the TV and I was hooked.”

How he always wanted to get into wrestling:

“I’ve always wanted to be a wrestler from when I was 5, that was all that I ever cared about. I played football, basketball and baseball, but wrestling was all that mattered. I remember going to a live show and being like OK, I know what school to go to, which was APW, which was in Beyond The Mat. So I saved up the money, pulled the trigger and that was it. We had 23 people start and there were only 2 people at the end. It was all I ever wanted. Coming home from school we watched old wrestling tapes. Watching wrestling on Monday and having my grandpa flick between the channels on Mondays. I remember getting mad at my grandparents for calling the cable company and them saying the wrong pay-per-view. I remember my grandma saying ‘I want to order WrestleManiac.’ I’m like ‘It’s WrestleMania!’ Them not understanding what she wanted to order, but it was always on. I had the figured, drew figures on paper growing up.”

Full interview is below.