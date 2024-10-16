Powerhouse Hobbs is ready to pick up where he left off in All Elite Wrestling.

On the latest episode of the In The Kliq podcast, the former TNT Champion confirmed he has been medically cleared to return to the ring for AEW after spending several months on the sidelines due to injury.

“Ruptured my patellar tendon,” Hobbs said of the specific injury he has been recovering from. “A pretty gruesome injury.”

Hobbs continued, “Me being me, I’ve been cleared. Healed up pretty fast. Got that Wolverine serum in me a little bit. I’m cleared. I’m back. It’s already been put out in the internet world that I’m cleared. Time to pick up where I left off.”

