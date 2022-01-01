A big news story that began circulating yesterday were the comments from former AEW star Big Swole, who called out the company for structure and diversity issues and cited those points as reasons she decided to depart the company. She added that her and Tony Khan ended things in a friendly manner.

However, Khan would quote tweet the report of Swole’s criticisms and defend AEW’s diverse roster and staff, then take a personal shot at Swole’s in-ring skill by claiming that he didn’t renew her contract because she was a poor wrestler. This led to several AEW names tweeting out their own responses, including Lio Rush who demanded that Khan apologize.

Now Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs has issued his own statement on the subject, crediting AEW and Tony Khan for being there for him during some tough spots in his life, including when his mom passed away.

I’ve been featured in some heavy ass spots since being signed to AEW as well as other minorities. Now TK has put me in spots at the right time that meant something. (Punk, Christian Cage, Brian Cage and Hangman and especially running in and saving Mox) This company has been there since the passing of my Mother. Cody and QT played tremendous parts in getting me signed. Lastly if you have a issue with someone pick up the phone.

While not officially responding…Khan did like Hobbs tweet. You can see it below.