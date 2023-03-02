Powerhouse Hobbs wins the 2023 Face of the Revolution ladder match.

The former Team Taz member outlasted Sammy Guevara, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Komander, Konosuke Takeshita, AR Fox, and Action Andretti in a wild and dangerous contest and climbed the ladder to retrieve the brass ring. Hobbs will now face either Samoa Joe or Wardlow for the TNT Championship on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@KomandercrMX just WIPED OUT the playing field!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JuIPklzZ1F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

TNT Champion @SamoaJoe loves CARNAGE and we have no choice but to agree!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SYi69GbfrW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

.@takesoup with the Blue Thunder Bomb off the top of the ladder! 😱

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8HJ4z0BxGh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

.@sammyguevara has zero regard for life or limb!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/WSHB7KZ5B5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

