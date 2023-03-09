Powerhouse Hobbs is the new AEW TNT Champion.

Hobbs defeated Wardlow on this evening’s Dynamite from Sacramento thanks to an assist from QT Marshall, who has not appeared on AEW programming since last year. Marshall attacked Wardlow with a chair, then helped Hobbs double powerbomb Mr. Mayhem off the stage. Wardlow couldn’t beat the count and Hobbs became the new champion.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The battle between TNT Champion @RealWardlow and @truewilliehobbs has spilled all over the @Golden1Center! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/nf6uYXGk8b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

Insanity unfolding as @RealWardlow takes flight and drives #PowerhouseHobbs through the table! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/4Qo7bCfQ2q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

#AndNEW!!!

The Face of The Revolution #Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs is now the NEW TNT Champion!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS every Wednesday Night! pic.twitter.com/OT0limfpJd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.