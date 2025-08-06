NWA Powerrr/Hell Hath No Fury

Powerrr opens with a highlight reel of impressive moves by Kylie Paige and Natalia Markova as they are set to do battle in a no limits match later tonight. Their athleticism is just as impressive as their beaty in what is sure to be an electric main event. The Crockett Cup opening matches also continue this week.

Crockett Cup Round One

Daisy Kill and Talos (#7 seed) vs Nightmare Syn (#10 seed)

Both tag teams are in the ring to kick off tonight’s episode. Daisy Kill and Zion get things started in the ring. Some rock solid technical wrestling by both guys. Zion gets the upper hand and makes the first tag of the match, getting big Frank in the ring. Talos gets tagged in and those are two big men in the ring. But Talos stands over seven feet tall and is the monster of the two. Talos gets control briefly, but an attempted chokeslam by Talos becomes a mandible Claw from Frank. Zion checks back in, and Daisy Kill has seen enough and comes in untagged with a super kick to Zion. Frank comes in and lands a back body drop on Daisy Kill. Zion is backup and lands a clothesline on Talos that knocks him out of the ring. No clue who the legal man is at this juncture. Nightmare Syn’s manager Austin Idol starts with Talos on the outside and after Talos waves him off Idol turns Talos around and Talos grabs Idol for a chokeslam. That is then broken up by Frank who lands a kidney shot on Talos. Zion reaches over the top rope to get a hold of Talos’s hair, but Daisy Kill sneaks back in the ring and lands another super kick. DK slides out and Talos comes in and lands a chokeslam to get the easy 1-2-3. Daisy Kill and Talos move on to the quarterfinals of the Crockett Cup where they will face the second seeded Colons.

GRADE B

Nothing extraordinary here, but it was absolutely a solid matchup. The match made both teams look good as they both had their moments. Solid wrestling all the way around as there were very few missed spots. I think the right team got the nod to face the Colons in the next round.

Crocket Cup Round One

The Country Gentlemen (#8 seed) vs Mondo & Slade (#9 seed)

The Country Gentleman make their way to the ring first accompanied by NWA territory president Joe Cazana. Joe is the father of these two combatants, which include brothers KC and AJ. Mondo & Slade are out next, and these guys look like they’re more inclined to do a body building show than to have a wrestling match. They both look great. Mondo and KC get things underway in this matchup with KC getting the early advantage. The fans bust out a Colonel Sanders chant to poke fun at Joe Cazanas looks. Mondo turns the tables with an elbow to the chest coming off the ropes. A quick tag to Slade and a beautiful combo bulldog flattens KC Cazana. Brother AJ comes in untagged and tries to land a frog splash, but Slade moves, and more damage is done to KC. Slade gets an ankle lock on KC, but AJ comes in to break up the submission attempt while Joe distracts the referee. KC is back up and is hobbling on a bad ankle and finally tags AJ into the match. Back-and-forth tagins and tag-outs by the Country Gentleman as they both dominate Slade. Mondo is getting restless and feeling useless as he has not seen any action in quite a while in this contest. Multiple pin attempts by the CG and Slade continues to kick out.

Tyler Franks is sitting front row tonight. He is not scheduled to wrestle but after an animated conversation with Joe Cazana, JC takes his bag of chips and dumps them on his head. Franks hops the guard rail and lands an uppercut between the legs of Joe as he is standing on the apron talking to the official. Back in the ring, Slade lands a knee on AJ and frees himself up to finally tag Mondo back into the match. Mondo cleans house as he takes out both Cazana brothers. AJ is able to grab Mondo from the apron and pull Mondo’s throat down over the ropes. AJ jumps in the ring and the Cazana brothers hit their finisher, the finishing touch and KC wraps up Mondo for a…TWO count! Slade finally back in the contest as he breaks up the pin attempt on Mondo. Mondo lands a gut check on KC and tags Slade back into the match and he goes back to work on KC’s bad ankle and gets a submission win for Mondo & Slade as they will be moving on in the Crockett Cup to face the top seeds, Knox and Murdoch.

GRADE B+

Really fun match here. I honestly thought this one would go the other way. But I’m satisfied with the result as Slade and Mondo look like a force to be reckoned with. A lot of back-and-forth action and an experience that kept you on the edge of your seat. I love matches where you really feel as if the match could go in either direction. A tough ask for Slade & Mondo in their next contest against the current NWA world tag team champs. But it’ll be exciting once we get there. A possible preview to a Tyler Franks/Country Gentleman showdown. Who could emerge as Franks partner if that is the direction the NWA decides to go.

Kylie Paige vs Natalia Markova (No Limits Match)

Main event time as Kylie Paige makes her way to the ring first. Markova struts her stuff heading ringside. Two kendo sticks are already in the ring and the ladies waste no time picking them up and landing some early shots. Markova lands a Russian leg sweep and casually pins Paige, but Paige kicks out and bites Markova on the caboose. That’s right, a bite right to the hiney. Kylie gets the upper hand and knocks Markova out of the ring. A table is set up on the outside and Kylie grabs a chair from under the ring. A physical half suplex lands on the chairs from Kylie to Natalia. Markova is bleeding from the forehead as both ladies hit each other with computer keyboards. Talk about giving a new name to the term “keyboard warriors!” As Markova finally lands some offense, Kylie hits her between the legs with a kendo stick. Another half suplex where Markova’s neck hits Kylie’s knee. A pin attempt from Paige, but Markova out at two. A knee from Markova to stop Kylie’s momentum and then Natalia heads to the top rope. A wobbled Paige grabs a chair and turns around just in time to be drop-kicked in the face steel chair first. Markova covers Paige up for a one-two-NO! Hunter comes out and pushes the referee out of the ring before the hand hit the mat for the three-count. As Markova gets up. Her and Hunter have words on the apron before Markova blocks a right hand and lands a pedigree through the table! The crowd erupts into a “Holy Shit” chant. Kylie, back to her feet lands a running drop kick that lays out Markova. Kylie grabs a chair and runs from turnbuckle to turnbuckle to take Markova out. Markova ducks out of harm’s way and lands a roundhouse kick to the chair and face of Kylie Paige and sits over her throat for the three-count victory.

GRADE A+

I don’t give out A-pluses very often, but that match definitely deserved one. Two feisty competitors laying it all out for an enthusiastic Philadelphia crowd at the 2300 Arena. A lot of high-risk maneuvers landed by both ladies and an incredible finish. Maybe it’s just me, but it feels like the NWA has upped their game since the Roku debut. Great ending to a great show.