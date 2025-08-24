MATCH RESULTS & ANALYSIS

Match #1-Wrecking Ball Legurski defeated Jay Bradley in a chain match.

With the Crockett Cup being the main aspect of the Power episode, I would have rather them opened with a Crockett Cup matchup. Fun match here. Both competitors looked strong in this one. These guys did indeed have a feud to settle, and the crowd favorite got over here. Because both men looked strong, I think Bradley did not get hurt here in this loss. They performed this match with great intensity and brutality. Thats what you’d like to see in a chain match.

Match #2-The Colons defeated Daisy Kill and Talos (Crockett Cup Quarterfinals)

I would have liked to have seen this one in the opener. Talos came to the ring with an “injured” knee. Not a terrible idea to showcase the strength and determination to win the Crockett Cup. Remember, the Crockett Cup was taped all in one night. It’s just playing out over weeks on television. The only problem was Talos would sell the injury sometimes in the match and other times he seemed fine. Again, not a bad idea, but you can’t be hurt limping around and then perform a physical maneuver, celebrate the move and show no signs of the injury. I wasn’t sure who was going to win here and that always makes a match more fun. There was a little tension at the end of the match for Talos and DK as Daisy Kill tagged himself in and immediately got double-teamed and ultimately pinned. It’ll be interesting to see if this plays out into a separation of the two. The Colon’s are real contenders for the Crockett Cup. Primo and Epico are working well as a team, and they are the higher seeded (Lower numbered) team against Team Exodus Pro. That semi-final matchup should be exciting.

Match #3-Knox and Murdoch defeated Mondo and Slade (Crockett Cup Quarterfinals)

I think the NWA brass got the main event for Power right on this matchup. I thought the tag champs Knox and Murdoch would go through here. But I was very impressed with Mondo and Slade. They are both physical specimens and work really well together as a newly minted team. I wonder if they’ll stay together or go solo, because they both seem like they could be major players as singles wrestlers. Knox and Murdoch are big strong men that have been together a long while and when you watch them it’s obvious they are a force in the tag division. Hence, being the world tag champs. With this win over a tough team in Mondo and Slade, they have set themselves up with a semifinal showdown against the Immortalz. The Immortalz were runners-up for the 2024 Crockett Cup. This big-time clash will see four monsters against each other, and it will be exciting to see one of these teams solidify themselves a spot in the finals of the 2025 Crockett Cup.

OVERALL GRADE B