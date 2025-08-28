NWA Powerrr-On the Verge

MATCH #1

Big Stong Mims defeats Max the Impaler (North American Heavyweight Championship)

Both combatants looked strong in this one. Max the Impaler has been out of pocket as she has not been seen on NWA television in quite a while. Over the last few weeks, Big Strong Mims and Thrillbilly Silas Mason have had some skits in Thrillbilly’s bar about the North American Heavyweight Championship. Unless you thought the skits were pointless, it was hard to think this match would go anyway but one way, and that was Mims retaining. Max had her moments, but Big Strong Mims finished things off with the Big Strong Slam and he looks good going into what seems like a likely feud with Thrillbilly Silas Mason. The Lost came out after the match and lured the Impaler to the back where her former manager Father Jim Mitchell threw fire in her face. As she was lying on the ground in pain, members of the Lost circled around her and were laughing hysterically. I think Max would be a great fit to the group, but it looks like the situation will play out differently.

MATCH #2

Thrillbilly Silas Mason defeats Hammerstone

This was an absolute banger here. Two brutes throwing each other around like rag dolls. I first have to acknowledge Hammerstone’s athleticism to go along with his incredible physique. He landed a drop kick off the top rope, a suplex off the top rope and multiple belly-to-back suplexes with flawless precision. Hammerstone had the late momentum, but interference from Thrillbilly’s partners in the Southern Six allowed Mason to land a low blow along with an illegal pin off a roll-up to steal victory. This was Hammerstone’s NWA debut, and I’m hopeful he is here to stay because he is fun to watch work. As I mentioned earlier in the article, there has been build-up for Silas Mason and Big Strong Mims. I’m assuming having them both participate in the only two matches on the card, this will now set their feud to move into a high gear towards that North American heavyweight championship match. Although, nothing was mentioned in the telecast. I thought Hammerstone looked phenomenal, and I thought Thrillbilly looked good enough. Wins for both guys here.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Only two matches on the card this week with neither being Crockett Cup contests. Although all four teams left in the Crockett Cup did have promos to preview the semi-finals for the coveted Cup next week. I have really been enjoying the Roku ride for the NWA thus far, BUT…a bunch of promos and repeat promos and silly skits with Joe Cazana seemed to be too much filler. If you follow the NWA, you understand that the matches just aren’t tape-delayed, they’re months behind. I can live with the tape delay but keep the show moving along. There could have been a lot less promos and look backs, and one of the semi-final matches could have taken place. The NWA has already taped a power episode along with NWA 77 since the Crockett Cup taping back on May 17th. It seems there is plenty of content available. This episode of power offered a solid opening match and a great amin event! But hopefully they can give us what Toby Kieth asked for back in the mid 90’s, “A little less talk and a lot more action!”

EPISODE GRADE C+