NWA Powerrr kicks off a new era on Roku

The inaugural episode of Powerrr opens up paying homage to the history of the NWA and leans into one of its signature events, the Crockett Cup. The show opens in the 2300 arena in Philadelphia, PA with eight different tag teams in the ring. The winner of the Battle Royal will get the 12th and final seed in the Crocket Cup invitational.

All out carnage is what the NWA has gone with to start their new relationship with Roku. If one member of a tag team gets eliminated, the tag team itself is also eliminated. Stony from Temple of Doom goes over the top rope first. Stoney’s partner Beast-Man wants no part of it as he tries to go on the offensive. But he’s gotta go! Big Daddy Adriana is the next elimination, and she was the only female in the match. After a break in the action that saw Bryan Idol shoot a quick promo for his TV title match later in the evening with Carson Drake, South Philly’s Finest both were sent over the top rope. Joe Casio is thrown out and that eliminates he and his partner, Foxhunter. Down to eight combatants left vying for a shot to enter the Crockett Cup. The big man Stackhouse went under the ropes, but his partner Smalls was thrown over the top where Stackhouse caught him. Great save to stop the little fella but eliminated nonetheless after he was dropkicked off the apron. Junior Varsity and Mister and Moses look to team up on the Slimeballz but JV swerved them, and they threw out both Mister and Moses at the same time. The battle royal is now down to two teams, Junior Varsity and the Slimeballz. After JV attempts to throw out both members of the Slimeballz, they stay on the apron even though they went over the top. After maneuvering out of a powerbomb, Sage takes off with a running drop kick that eliminates JV and the Slimeballz are your winners.

GRADE A

That was fun! A great way to kick off the Crockett Cup on Powerrr. It was exciting and energetic. That’s always a good way to get a night going. Also, the winner is tied into something that’s happening later in the night.

Blunt Force Trauma (#5) vs The Slimeballz (#12)

Carnage and Damage of BFT come right out and start taking it to the exhausted Slimeballz. Manager Aron Stevens makes his way out to support his team, Blunt Force Trauma. The match was one way traffic all the way with BFT absolutely dominating. As carnage and Damage were double-teaming Sage, Tommy comes in for the Slimeballz and takes Carnage’s knee out. As Damage goes to work on Tommy for attacking his partner, Sage steals the match for the Slimeballz with a quick roll-up of Damage. The immortals will be waiting for them in the second round. After the match, Aron Stevens is irate and shows up the referee screaming that it was only a two count. Damage and Carnage have already made their way to the back. Baron Von Storm makes his way to the ring and Aron Stevens is till unaware as he chides the referee. Baron puts the claw on Stevens and the referees all come out to try and get Storm to break the hold, but to no avail. Soda pop from NWA Texas heads to the ring and only him showing Baron the small globe in his hands gets him to finally break the hold.

GRADE C-

I understand that having a few upsets is a good thing and keeps things intriguing. But BFT along with Aron Stevens are too much of major players to get eliminated this early. Especially after dominating the match the whole way through. Not a fan of the decision to get the Simeballz over here. The only reason I’m grading this segment a C- as opposed to a D is because I’m very intrigued to see where the Baron Von Storm/Aron Stevens potential feud goes from here.

The Lost (#11) vs Team Exodus Pro (#6)

The Lost are out first led by their leader, Father James Mitchell. There are four members of the Lost. Crazzy Steve and Misery look to be the two men getting the nod here. Team Exodus Pro comes to the ring next with their manager Pastor C-Lo. Pretty Boy Smooth and EC3 make up the Exodus Pro team. EC3 and Crazzy Steve get things underway. While never appearing in the Crockett Cup tournament, EC3 is undefeated at the Crockett Cup event. He has won multiple singles matches. A back-and-forth affair that saw both sides put in good work. I was very impressed with Crazzy Steve who hit a cannon ball in the corner and some version of a neck-breaker with his feet. In the end, Pretty Boy Smooth got Misery with his finisher. Which is some sort of side Supplex turned into a throw down slam that looks similar to a chokeslam but without grabbing the throat. It is powerful and effective, and it gave Team Exodus Pro a victory in the Crockett Cup and a date with the Southern 6 in the quarterfinals.

GRADE B+

This was an all-around good match. It was nothing extraordinary, but it had an A-list talent in EC3. It had a monster of a man in Pretty Boy Smooth and it offered great work from Crazzy Steve. I enjoyed watching and I saw some impressive moves. The favorites won the match as I expected but it was a very good opening round match. Team Exodus Pro and the Southern Six feel like a toss-up in the next round.

Bryan Idol vs Carson Bartholomew Drake (Television Championship)

The TV title was vacated by Carson Drake in order to challenge Thom Lattimer for his ten pounds of gold. He was unsuccessful in challenging for the heavyweight championship but feels he is till the TV champ because he never lost the belt. The Carson Drake shimmy makes the guys puke and the girl’s smile. I’ve got to admit, I like it. It fits his character well. Bryan Idol starts the match getting the upper hand and lands a beautiful uppercut that knocks Drake over the top rope and out of the ring. CBD does mount some offense, but Idol stops it with a physical clothesline. This one is being dominated thus far by Bryan Idol. After Carson starts to regain momentum, he shows frustration after Idol kicks out of multiple pin attempts. After a reversal, Idol hits the kill switch on Drake and we folks have a brand-new NWA Television Champion!

GRADE B

Rock solid match from two professionals. I think this was the right call here as Carson was the last champion and held the belt nearly four months. I think it gives Idol some positive standing within the company while also allowing Carson Drake, who I think is a star in the making, to pursue other opportunities.