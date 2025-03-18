All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for their return to the New Orleans, Louisiana and Wichita, Kansas markets.

Ahead of their upcoming AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision shows at Lakefront Arena on April 23 and AEW Collision at INTRUST Bank Arena on May 17, the company issued a press release with information on the pre-sale for tickets to both shows.

AEW released the following announcement with all of the details:

All Elite Wrestling heads back to New Orleans, LA bringing both AEW Dynamite and Collision to Lakefront Arena live on Wednesday, April 23rd! Be amongst the first to grab your tickets before the general public with presale code: INS1AEW as the biggest names in AEW battle it out in the Big Easy! VIP Early Access: Available now!

Presale: Thurs., 3/20 at 10am CT – Sun., 3/23 at 11:59pm CT

On Sale: Mon., 3/24 at 10am CT *** All Elite Wrestling returns to The Sunflower State with an all new episode of AEW Collision live from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS on Saturday, May 17th! Use presale code: INS1AEW to get your tickets before the general public and see why Saturday night’s alright for a fight in Wichita! VIP Early Access: Available now!

Presale: Thurs., 3/20 at 10am CT – Sun., 3/23 at 11:59pm CT

On Sale: Mon., 3/24 at 10am CT

To purchase tickets, visit AEWTIX.com.