AEW confirmed this past week that their annual ALL OUT pay-per-view will once again take place from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The show is set for September 4th, with the August 31st Dynamite and September 2nd Rampage also taking place at the same venue.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the pre-sale tickets, which became available yesterday, have already sold out. AEW was offering a combo package for Dynamite, Rampage, and ALL OUT, but it was the individual ALL OUT tickets that went quickly. (4,900 sold)

The report states that the show will likely sell out entirely once more tickets become available. The combo package didn’t sell as quickly, but 1,400 were still sold, with 2,300 still available.

The 2021 ALL OUT pay-per-view saw CM Punk wrestle his first matchup in seven years, as well as the arrival of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

