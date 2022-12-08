AEW will hold their 2023 Revolution PPV on Sunday 3/5/23 in San Francisco, California’s Chase Center.
On Thursday, pre-sale tickets will go on sale for AEW Revolution. Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on Ticketmaster.com.
The pre-sale code will be FWSM2K. The general public tickets will go on sale this Friday.
Get ready for one of the biggest #AEW events of the year: #AEWRevolution pay-per-view will be LIVE at the @ChaseCenter Sunday, March 5th 2023 in San Francisco, CA!
🎟️ Tickets go on sale Friday 12/9 at 10am PT! https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ | https://t.co/Y4EcTNNTFI pic.twitter.com/Tu1b3by8vE
