AEW will hold their 2023 Revolution PPV on Sunday 3/5/23 in San Francisco, California’s Chase Center.

On Thursday, pre-sale tickets will go on sale for AEW Revolution. Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on Ticketmaster.com.

The pre-sale code will be FWSM2K. The general public tickets will go on sale this Friday.