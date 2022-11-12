Tonight the National Wrestling Alliance presents their Hard Times 3 pay-per-view from New Orleans, Louisiana. The show is available on FITE for $24.99, but the pre-show can be watched for free on Youtube. The video link, as well as the pre-show card, can be found below.

-“Golden Boy” Jordan Clearwater vs. AJ Cazana for the NWA TV Title

-“Adorable” Anthony Andrews vs. Big Strong Mims #1 Contender’s Match For The NWA TV Title

-Slime SZN vs. Miserably Faithful for the Wildkat Wrestling Tag Team Titles

-Hardcore Team War Match