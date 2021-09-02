All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for their upcoming All Out pay-per-view event.
Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2 will take place on the pre-show.
#AEW GM @TonyKhan has just announced #BestFriends & #JurassicExpress vs. the #HFO's @MATTHARDYBRAND, #PrivateParty, & TH2 for the #AEWAllOut Buy-In this Sunday streaming on #AEW's official YouTube channel at 7pm ET just before the #AEWAllOut PPV! pic.twitter.com/yZl2mlLR71
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021
The pay-per-view event will take place this Sunday from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena. Here is the updated card:
AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage
CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
Andrade El Idolo vs. TBA
Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again)
Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros – Steel Cage Match
TNT Champion Miro vs. Eddie Kingston
Women’s Battle Royal: Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon Kilynn King, Lelya Hirsch, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Anna Jay
Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2 – Pre-Show