All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for their upcoming All Out pay-per-view event.

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2 will take place on the pre-show.

The pay-per-view event will take place this Sunday from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena. Here is the updated card:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Andrade El Idolo vs. TBA

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again)

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros – Steel Cage Match

TNT Champion Miro vs. Eddie Kingston

Women’s Battle Royal: Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon Kilynn King, Lelya Hirsch, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Anna Jay

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2 – Pre-Show