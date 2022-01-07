Impact Wrestling has announced a Fatal 4 Way for Saturday’s Hard To Kill Pre-show.

The match will feature X Division competitors going at it – Chris Bey vs. Jake Something vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid.

The 2022 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. The pre-show will begin at 7:30pm ET, and the main card at 8pm. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

ROH World Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

If Maclin fails to win, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion.

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (c)

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

Winner receives a future title shot.

Hardcore War

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander

Pre-show Match

Chris Bey vs. Jake Something vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid

