Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter has been announced for the WWE NXT Takeover 36 Pre-Show.

WWE just announced that Holland vs. Baxter will take place this Sunday as the Takeover 36 Pre-Show begins at 7:30pm ET. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET.

Baxter last wrestled on the August 10 NXT show when he lost a Breakout Tournament semi-finals match to Odyssey Jones. He made his WWE debut back on July 15, losing to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida, and then worked his second match on July 21 in the first round of the Breakout Tournament, with a win over Joe Gacy. Holland made his NXT return just over a month ago after being out for almost 10 months with injuries. He defeated Ikemen Jiro in his return match on the July 21 NXT show. After working the Takeover Pre-Show, Baxter will then wrestle Timothy Thatcher during Tuesday’s NXT show on the USA Network.

NXT Takeover 36 will be held this Sunday, August 22 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the updated announced card:

NXT Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Karrion Kross (c)

NXT UK Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Million Dollar Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight (c)

If Grimes loses, WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will be forced to work as Knight’s butler.

The Undisputed Finale: Cole vs. O’Reilly III

2 of 3 Falls Match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

– First Fall, chosen by O’Reilly: Pinfall or Submission

– Second Fall, chosen by Cole: Street Fight

– Third fall, if necessary, chosen by NXT General Manager William Regal: Steel Cage

Pre-Show Match

Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter

