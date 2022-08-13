Two Pre-show matches for Night 1 of the NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view have been announced.

The NWA 74 Night 1 Pre-show will feature singles action with Luke Hawx taking on VSK. Hawx will then team with his brother in the Battle Royal to crown the new NWA United States Tag Team Champions on Night 2.

The Night 1 Pre-show will also feature tag team action with The Country Gentlemen’s Anthony Andrews and AJ Cazana taking on Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett of Gold Rushhh. These two teams will also compete in the Battle Royal on Night 2.

The NWA has not announced any Night 2 Pre-show matches as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

The NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view will air live on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will air live on pay-per-view and FITE TV, with the Pre-show airing for free on YouTube. Below is the updated card:

NIGHT 1: SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Title Match

Cyon vs. Jax Dane (c)

NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Kerry Morton vs. Homicide (c)

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

Burke Invitational Gauntlet Match

Samantha Starr vs. KiLynn King vs. Angelina Love vs. Jennacide vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Max The Impaler vs. Missa Kate vs. Madi Wrenkowski vs. 2 participants TBA

Winner challenges the NWA World Women’s Champion on Night 2.

EC3 debuts vs. Mims

Matt Cardona vs. handpicked opponent TBA

Pre-show Match

The Country Gentlemen (Anthony Andrews, AJ Cazana) vs. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett)

Pre-show Match

Luke Hawx vs. VSK

NIGHT 2: SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Burke Invitational Winner vs. Kamille (c) [or Taya Valkyrie]

Street Fight for the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles

The Hex’s Allysin Kay and Marti Belle vs. Pretty Empowered’s Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige (c)

Battle Royal to Crown the New NWA United States Tag Team Titles

Hawx Aerie’s Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx vs. Team Ambition’s Mike Outlaw and Camaro Jackson vs. The Fixers’ Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. The NOW’s Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins vs. The III Begotten’s Rush Freeman and Alex Taylor vs. Gold Rushhh’s Marshe Rockett and Jordan Clearwater vs. Ruff ‘n’ Ready’s D’Vin Graves and Diante vs. The Country Gentlemen’s Anthony Andrews and AJ Cazana vs. The Miserably Faithful’s Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp vs. 1 team TBA

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Thrillbilly Silas vs. Davey Richards (c)

The legendary JJ Dillon will appear (possibly managing Battle Royal tag team)

Pre-show Match

TBA vs. TBA

