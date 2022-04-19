Impact Wrestling has announced that the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles will be defended on the Rebellion pre-show.

The Countdown To Rebellion pre-show will see The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood defend their titles against the former champions, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee of The IInspiration.

Rayne and Dashwood previously won the titles from McKay and Lee at Sacrifice on March 5. They defended the titles in a Fatal 4 Way during the Multiverse of Matches event on April 2, but this will be their first title defense in a standard tag team bout.

Impact will air the thirty-minute Countdown To Rebellion pre-show at 7:30pm ET this Saturday. The pre-show will air live and for free via YouTube and Impact Plus.

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, April 23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Decay vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Honor No More vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jonah

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show Match for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood (c)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.