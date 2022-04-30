According to SpoilerTV, last night’s pre-taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.859 million viewers overnight, a small increase from last week’s overnight number, which was also a live show. They scored a rating of 0.35 in the always important 18-49 demographic.

These are good numbers considering WWE went head-to-head with night two of the ongoing NFL Draft, which, along with Dateline and Blue Bloods, dominated the evening in total viewership and the key demos. Full ratings for SmackDown will be out sometime next week.

Stay tuned.