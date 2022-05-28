Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode drew 1.778 million viewers, according to SpoilerTV. SmackDown also drew an average of 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

It should be noted that this is the preliminary viewership number and the actual rating won’t be released until later this week. The first hour posted 1.841 million viewers while the second hour posted 1.714 million viewers.

This is down from last week’s 1.997 million viewers that the show did, but the same as the 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic on FOX.