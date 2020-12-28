WWE is slated to give fans a look into the behind the scenes happenings once again.

WWE Network News reports that “WWE The Day Of” will be back on WWE Network in just about a week’s time as it will cover the TLC pay-per-view event, which took place earlier this month.

It’ll air on Sunday, January 3rd, 2021. The event saw the return of Charlotte Flair, two TLC matches, a Firefly Inferno match, and several titles defended.

These episodes tend to run 12-20 minutes or so in length, but run time can vary.