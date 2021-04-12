IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that a press conference will take place on this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS.
AEW world champion Kenny Omega will meet face-to-face with IMPACT world champion Rich Swann ahead of their high-stakes title for title showdown at the Rebellion pay per view, which takes place on April 25th from the promotion’s home-base in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the full details below.
The OFFICIAL #IMPACTRebellion press conference ahead of the historic @KennyOmegamanX vs. @GottaGetSwann TITLE vs. TITLE match takes place THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vMu7UYHdUg
