AEW star Preston “10” Vance from the Dark Order recently appeared on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast to discuss his favorite match growing up, and how former 16-time world champion John Cena was a major influence on his career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Reveals the match that made him want to become a wrestler:

“I have one definitive match where when I watched it I was like, ‘I want to do this.’ It was Hogan and Rock at ‘Mania at and before they even locked up when they just — that stare down in the Toronto SkyDome going crazy. They’re not even doing anything and they love it, you know? I’m not someone who’s big on like, ‘Oh what a cool move.’ I like the moments. Literally, the Icon vs. Icon moments. So that was the definitive one, I think, the inspiration for how I kind of work is like more Cena/Batista type.”

How John Cena was a huge influence on his career:

“I’m a huge fan and I always have been and it’s not even so much about like what he does in the ring. It’s all the cool stuff he does outside of the ring. I think he has like the most Make-A-Wishes. He just passed Mickey Mouse or something, which is insane. People can bash him, but he got where he got because he worked super hard. Do you know what I mean? It’s not even from wrestling. When I started training, I remember one of my trainers told me, he’s like, ‘The stuff you do inside the ring is about 5% of the business. Now I understand that.”

