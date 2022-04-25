AEW star Preston “10” Vance from the Dark Order faction issued a statement on his social media channels this morning addressing his longtime battle with Crohns disease, and how his love of pro-wrestling helped him battle through his difficult medical journey, and led to him becoming what he always wanted to be as a kid.

His full statement reads:

20 years ago I was diagnosed with Crohns Disease. I was so young I had no idea what it was or how it was going to impact my life. I spent a lot of time at the University of Michigan pediatrics hospital. I was always miserable making the trip there. To make it better my mom would stop at Toys R Us and let me pick out a wrestling action figure. During this time is when I truly became obsessed with it. I made a promise to myself no matter what I’m goin through I’m going to get through it and be like these larger than life figures I idolized. 20 years forward I’ve now been wresting for 6 years and 2 currently with the best company in the world @allelitewrestling.But more importantly thanks to my doctors who found the right treatment that worked for me early and put me in remission for 14 years and counting. If I didn’t have this setback at such a young age I don’t think I’d be the person I am today. I never wanted to make it just for me I wanted to make it for that 10 year old kid going through the same stuff I went through, looking for answers, and searching for that defining it’s going to be ok and you can do whatever the fuck you want in life moment.

You can check out 10’s full post below.