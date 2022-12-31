Preston Vance has revealed his new AEW ring name as a member of La Facción Ingobernable.

Vance turned on The Dark Order last month, siding with Rush, Dralistico, Jose The Assistant and Andrade El Idolo. Since then he’s teamed with Dralistico and Rush for the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale on the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage last week, and he was at ringside for Rush and Dralistico’s controversial loss to AR Fox and Blake Christian at ROH Final Battle on December 10.

In an update, Vance was interviewed by Lexy Nair on last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage, and he revealed that his new ring name is Perro Peligroso. This translates to “Dangerous Dog” in Spanish.

Peligroso revealed that his first post-Dark Order singles match will air on next Friday’s live Rampage from Portland, the first show of 2023. There’s no word yet on who he will be wrestling.

As seen below, Peligroso was asked by Nair if he feels any remorse for his recent actions. The former 10 said if he knew he could’ve gotten the spotlight by insulting a child on national TV, he would’ve done it three years ago. This was a reference to how he taunted -1 after the heel turn on The Dark Order last month.

“Lexy, I don’t think you understand how these interviews with me work, and you’re smart because you’re blonde, right? So I’m going to ask you the questions,” Peligroso said. “Did you watch my interview with Good Ol’ JR? You did, so you know it was the most talked about thing on Rampage, and what are they saying? They’re saying Preston Vance is handsome, Preston Vance can talk. Yeah, I’ve known that my whole life, but for the past three years I was forced to wear some stupid mask and do some stupid hand gesture. So, question two – you’re the backstage interviewer, you get all the dirt and gossip, who am I wrestling next week? I don’t know either. Is it a local talent, is it one of The Dark Order members? They’re really all one in the same. So to get back to your original question because I don’t want to be disrespectful… do I look like a man that has any remorse? I belittled a child on national television, and if that’s all I had to do to get the spotlight, I would’ve done that shit three years ago.”

Jose then interrupted, “This interview is clearly over.”

No other matches have been announced for next Friday’s live Rampage from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, but Battle of The Belts V will see Kip Sabian challenge AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy.

You can see the full New Year’s Smash Rampage segment below:

