Preston Vance is set to be featured on Friday’s AEW Rampage.

The former 10 of The Dark Order recently confirmed that he will sit down with Jim Ross on this week’s AEW Rampage. Vance noted that he has a lot of things to get off his chest, mainly his recent turn on The Dark Order.

As noted, Jose The Assistant previously announced that Rush was storyline fined and suspended for one week due to the attack on officials following the controversial finish to the tag team match at ROH Final Battle last Saturday, which saw AR Fox and Blake Christian defeat Rush and brother Dralistico. Vance was at ringside, but was not suspended.

Rush took to Twitter this week to react to the suspension, and declared that La Facción Ingobernable will be the most dominant faction in pro wrestling as their era has arrived.

“[fire emoji] L F INGOBERNABLES Our Era has just begun. We won’t have mercy on anyones even if we are suspended one or a thousand times. Rules were made for the Ingobernables to break them. Let me make one thing clear: we will be the most dominant faction in the Industry. @AEW,” he wrote.

Vance and Jose are campaigning for their stablemates to receive a rematch against Fox and Christian, but the match has not been announced as of now.

You can see the related posts below:

🔥

L F INGOBERNABLES Our Era has just begun. We won't have mercy on anyones even if we are suspended one or a thousand times. Rules were made for the Ingobernables to break them.

Let me make one thing clear: we will be the most dominant faction in the

Industry.@AEW pic.twitter.com/0MaG9a5iqE — Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) December 12, 2022

RUSH “assaulted” a Referee We got fined $$ for using chairs We’ve been SUSPENDED for a week by #AEW Preston didn’t get too involved and isn’t suspended. You can’t fool the fans, they know the match ending was BULLSHIT.#ROHFinalBattle #LaFaccionIngobernable pic.twitter.com/8gcCauiELd — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) December 11, 2022

This is not the first time, nor the last time that someone from LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE gets suspended and fined. You think we care? 😂 Tu primer dia trabajando y te suspenden @DRALISTICO_LFI , eres cabron jajajaja#AEW #RingOfHonor #ROHFinalBattle @rushtoroblanco https://t.co/Q3B6Sw0QBF — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) December 11, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.