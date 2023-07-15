WWE star Elton Prince from the tag team Pretty Deadly is currently dealing with an injury.

According to PW Insider, Prince suffered a separated shoulder on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown and will be out of action going forward. As of now, there is no word on how long he will be sidelined. This explains why Prince was wearing a sling after Pretty Deadly’s tag team matchup with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Pretty Deadly are former NXT U.K. tag team champions and NXT tag champions. Follow Wrestling Headlines for all WWE related news and stories.