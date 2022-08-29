World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) put their World Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) in a street fight at NWA 74 pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, MO that aired on FITE TV.

Kay was sent crashing through a table set up on the outside at one point.

The champions superkicked Belle while a trash can was placed over her head to win the bout and retain their titles.