Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) put their titles on the line against Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) at NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Convention Center that aired on FITE TV.

The match saw Pretty Empowered go over. This loss brings an end to The Hex’s 287-day reign as the Champions.