Vice TV will premiere their “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon” documentary tonight on the former WWE Chairman & CEO.

The two-hour doc, billed as a Vice News Special, will premiere at 9pm ET, then there will be replays at midnight and at 3am ET. The official synopsis reads like this:

“Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal, and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multi-billion-dollar global empire.”

The documentary will feature appearances by Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, Dave Meltzer, Bryan Alvarez, and others. There is no WWE involvement or representation. You can see a trailer below.

For those who missed it, you can click here for new details on McMahon potentially planning a WWE comeback, and new details on allegations against him.

Below is a preview for tonight’s special:

The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon. Tuesday at 9P on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/CooM7EQEmI — VICE TV (@VICETV) December 10, 2022

“I don’t know if anybody else could have done what Vince did without being as cut throat as he was.” –

The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon pic.twitter.com/0zCPrzgKTl — VICE TV (@VICETV) December 13, 2022

