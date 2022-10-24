WWE’s Liv Morgan will make her debut on the horror series “Chucky” this week.

As seen below, new behind-the-scenes footage of Morgan on the show has been revealed. She noted how she was a fan of the first season, so she asked WWE if there was any way she could be involved in filming the second season. WWE apparently contacted their NBCU partners and made it happen.

The “Death on Denial” episode (S2,E4) will air this Wednesday night at 9pm ET on Syfy and the USA Network.

Below is the new clip for Wednesday’s episode, along with the original teaser:

i GUESS there's room for one more superstar on my show. see u oct 26 @YaOnlyLivvOnce #chucky pic.twitter.com/SIITfTFnsD — Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) October 14, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.