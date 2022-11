MLW presents a new episode of Fusion this Thursday night on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET. Here is the lineup:

*MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere.

*MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake.