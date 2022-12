The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series, which is a Christmas Eve special.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:

*JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop.

*NWA US Tag Team Champions The Fixers in tag team action.

*Eric Jackson vs. Soda Pop.

*The Freeman Brothers, Rush and Rolando vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews.

*Gaagz the Gymp vs Rhett Titus.

*The Renegade Twins vs. Roxy & Ella Envy.