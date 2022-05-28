The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
This week, NWA USA makes its debut in the Bluegrass State! One half of the Fixers and cereal connoisseur Jay Bradley takes on NWA newcomer Brady Pierce!
“Big Strong” Mims and AJ Cazana clash for the first time since their 10 minute time limit draw!
And in our main event, Judais and Sal the Pal of the Miserably Faithful go to war with the NWA National Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane and “Magic” Jake Dumas!