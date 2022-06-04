The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
“Wrestling fans, this is our season two finale of NWA USA! Just one week away from our massive Alwayz Ready event, we’ve still got plenty of action before our return to Knoxville!
Jeremiah Plunkett and Alex Taylor of the ILL Begotten battle the brand new pairing of D’vin Graves & Diante: Ruff N’ Ready!
The future of the NWA looks bright as newcomer “”Adorable”” Anthony Andrews & firey upstart Gustavo Aguilar grapple!
And in our main event, “Magic” Jake Dumas looks to get revenge on Gaagz the Gymp after Gaagz cost Dumas and Jax Dane their tag team match against Judais & Sal The Pal of the Miserably Faithful! Oh yeah, and it’s a no disqualification match!”