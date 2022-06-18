The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
It’s been one week since our Alwayz Ready event and the landscape of the National Wrestling Alliance has changed tremendously!
Two competitors make their NWA USA debuts as Sam Shaw, formerly known as WWE’s Dexter Lumis takes on Mercurio!
“The Last Bastion of Professional Wrestling” Colby Corino teams up with the Wrecking Ball and Jay Bradley of the Fixers to face NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion