The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
“We’re wrapping up our residency at the Knoxville Convention Center with an especially hard-hitting episode of NWA USA!
BLK Jeez, flanked by the namesake of Idolmania Sports Management Austin Idol, takes a step into the dark side as he comes to blows with Gaagz the Gymp!
“Magic” Jake Dumas attempts to cast a spell on hometown hero AJ Cazana!
And in our main event, Allysin Kay & Marti Belle of the Hex look to recapture the NWA
World Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy of Pretty Empowered after losing the titles to them at Alwayz Ready in a less-than-legal fashion!”